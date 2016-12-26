Mohammed Shami slammed on Facebook over wife's dress; Kaif comes to defense

New Delhi: Social media outrage has become a trend off late, especially in religion-based matters. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami became the latest victim of such outburst on Facebook after he posted a picture of him and his wife.

Shami's wife, Hasin Jahan, was seen wearing a sleeveless dress, to which Shami's followers posted some nasty comments slamming him for allowing wife to wear such an attire.

Here's the picture which Shami had posted on his Facebook profile.

Some shameful comments included:-

1. "sharam karo sar ap ek muslim ho bibi ko parde me rakho aur kuch sikho amla ali aur bhi bahut saro sr"

2. "Sami tum Muslim ho our achhi tarah jante ho ki orat ko kaisea rakha jata ha yah sobha nahi deta"

3. "Sami bhai aap ek sunni musalman hai Allah karke wife ko parde me rakhe to bahut meharbani hogi Irfan pathan bhai apni wife ke sath pic post karte hai wo dekha hai aap kasam kya kubsurti dikhti Allah aap ko bhi suniyut par chale ki hidayat de"

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif, then jumped to the defence of Shami along with several other fans, slamming those who criticized the Indian bowler.

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

"The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails," Kaif had tweeted.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Earlier, tennis star Sania Mirza had faced attacks over her religion. Even a fatwa was issued against her to stop wearing ‘indecent’ clothes and instead be covered from head-to-toe while playing.