Mohammed Shami trolled again after posting picture of Sri Lankan outing with team

Shami was trolled when he posted a picture of a Sri Lankan outing with teammates at the Ashok Vatika during the ongoing tour where the Indian team is engrossed in a bilateral battle.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 19:45
Mohammed Shami trolled again after posting picture of Sri Lankan outing with team
Twitter/ Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami cannot escape negatively on social media. He and his wife have been targeted multiple times before with lewd, unnecessary comments by several Twitter users. And some of them are at it again, mercilessly trolling the Indian fast bowler.

Shami was trolled when he posted a picture of a Sri Lankan outing with teammates at the Ashok Vatika during the ongoing tour where the Indian team is engrossed in a bilateral battle.

Only last month, there was a trolling episode involving Shami. Shami became a victim after he posted pictures of his wife during their daughter's second birthday celebrations.

The cricketer was trolled as many felt that his wife Hasin Jahan committed a "sin" by not wearing a hijab during the birthday celebrations.

The incident then had come a day after Jadavpur police arrested three youths for allegedly attacking Shami late on July 22 when he was returning home to Katju Nagar, behind South City Mall in Kolkata.

This was not the first time that Shami found himself at the receiving end of social media beamers for his wife's choice of clothes. He faced similar trolling during Christmas celebrations last year.

At that time, Shami uploaded some family pictures of his wife and daughter in western outfits. (With wires inputs)

