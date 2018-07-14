हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni crosses 10,000-run mark in ODIs, first batsman with 50+ average

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni crossed the 10,000 run mark in One Day Internationals while playing against England at Lord’s in the second ODI of the ongoing series. Dhoni has also become the only cricketer to have entered the 10,000-club with an average of over 50.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

He became only the 12th player ever and the fourth Indian to hit the milestone. 

 

 

The wicket-keeper batsman is also the second wicket-keeper after Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to achieve the feat.

The firebrand cricketer is the third fastest Indian to hit the 10,000 mark. Dhoni took 273 innings to hit the 10K mark, the fifth fastest overall and third fastest by an Indian. Ricky Ponting achieved it in 266, Jacques Kallis in 272, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in 259 and 263 innings, respectively.

There are several other records held by Dhoni, he has the most number of centuries batting at the number seven position (10) and most sixes as captain in ODIs. He also hold the record for most stumpings in International cricket and highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs. Besides, he is also the captain with most T20 International wins, numbering 41.

 

 

