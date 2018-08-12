हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni enjoys 'free head massage' - Watch

Dhoni stands under a waterfall for a free head massage.

MS Dhoni enjoys &#039;free head massage&#039; - Watch
Video grab: Instagram/@mahi7781

Former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying his time at a waterfall. Dhoni took to Instagram and posted a video of him taking a 'free head massage' on Sunday. 

Reminiscing his days at Ranchi, he said how it was easy for him ten years ago to stand under a waterfall whenever he wanted. He went on to admit that doing something like this after more ten years brings back the 'good old memories'.

Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni recalls how there were three waterfalls around his city and he could stand under a waterfall whenever he wanted. His caption on the Instagram post read, "With 3 waterfalls around Ranchi, v cd do this whenever v wanted but now to do something like this after more than 10yrs brings back the good old memories. head massage for free."

 

 

In the slow-motion video, Dhoni can be seen enjoying the waterfall to the fullest.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket format in 2014 and the Indian Cricket team under Skipper Virat Kohli is currently playing their second Test match against England. Former Indian captain played his last Test match against Australia on December 26, 2014.

Dhoni was last seen playing an ODI match against England where he hit 42 runs. 

Tags:
MS DhoniFormer Indian Skipper DhoniDhoni under waterfallfree head massageIndian captain

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close