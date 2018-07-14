हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni enters ODI 10,000 runs club, but Twitter flays him for Lord’s loss

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday became the only cricketer to enter the 10,000-run club with an average of over 50 runs.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday became the only cricketer to enter the 10,000-run club with an average of over 50 runs. He became the 12th player to enter the club, and the fifth fastest. There were many who congratulated the firebrand cricketer for the historic feat, but many on microblogging site Twitter slammed him for his slow batting against England in the Lord’s ODI, where he scored 37 off 59 balls.

Among those who congratulated him for crossing the 10,000-run mark was Virender Sehwag. Here are some reactions:

However, there were many who expressed their anguish over Dhoni's sluggish innings against England in the Lord's ODI, where India was thrashed by 86 runs.

The wicket-keeper batsman on Saturday became the second wicket-keeper after Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to achieve the feat. The firebrand cricketer is the third fastest Indian to hit the 10,000 mark. Dhoni took 273 innings to hit the 10K mark, the fifth fastest overall and third fastest by an Indian. Ricky Ponting achieved it in 266, Jacques Kallis in 272, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in 259 and 263 innings, respectively.

