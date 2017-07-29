MS Dhoni gets notice for endorsing competing fitness chains: Report

New Delhi: MS Dhoni has a legal headache to deal with as he has been slapped with a high court notice for endorsing rival fitness chains. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, it is alleged that Dhoni is associated with Sportsfit World Private Limited (SWPL) and another separate chain called Fit7. The notice has been issued by the Delhi High Court after Vikas Arora, a stakeholder in SWPL, put a petition.

The petition read, “The breach of the agreement committed by respondent no. 1 (Dhoni) will cause great prejudice to respondent no. 4 (SWPL) and prevent it from optimally utilizing the benefits thereunder.”

Meanwhile there was support for Dhoni as one of the directors in SWPL came out in his support. The director named Sanjay Pandey said, “Arora has filed a frivolous petition which is totally baseless and even the maintainability of the petition has been questioned by the High Court. (It is) a pressure tactic to blackmail and to unnecessary drag and malign the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni into an unnecessary controversy.”

He further said, “(It is to) pressurize the company from withdrawing its complaints and claims made against Vikas Arora and his accomplices for various breaches, defaults and illegalities committed by them in the past.”

He also said, “In fact the present management is trying to undo the huge financial losses caused to the company by Vikas Arora and his accomplices who have swindled large sums of money running into several crores from the company. All the allegations are unfounded, baseless and frivolous and have only been made to harass the present management of the company.”