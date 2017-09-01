close
MS Dhoni is the best in India, he is far from finished: Ravi Shastri

National coach Ravi Shastri said to be a big Virat Kohli man, had the best of words for the former captain MS Dhoni 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 20:02
MS Dhoni is the best in India, he is far from finished: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is 36 and as it happens with ageing cricketers, every minor failure gets magnified. But Dhoni, who has played his 300th ODI on Thursday, has given even his staunchest critics absolutely no chance in recent months.

Take the ongoing series against Sri Lanka as an example. Dhoni has hit 161 runs in three innings, remaining not out on all occasions.

National coach Ravi Shastri said to be a big Virat Kohli man, had the best of words for the former captain Dhoni when he said (as quoted by PTI), "MS Dhoni is a massive influence on the team. He is a living legend in the dressing room and an ornament to the game. By no means or by any stretch of imagination he is finished or even half finished yet If anyone thinks so, they are mistaken and they have another one coming. There are in for some surprises. The old dog has plenty to offer."

He further said, "How do you pick players? When they are good, and Dhoni is the best limited-overs' keeper in the country. Forget his batting stats, what else do you want. Just because he has played for so many years, you are thinking about a replacement?”

He also added, "He is the best in the country. Would you look to replace Sunil Gavaskar when he was 36 years old or Sachin Tendulkar when he was 36? Dhoni is still the best in the business, so what is the need to even entertain those thoughts."

Ravi ShastriMS DhoniVirat Kohliindian cricket team

