close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

MS Dhoni is the coolest man one can ever know, says former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif

Kaif, who is one of the few cricketers to remain extremely active on Twitter, was asked by a fan to describe MS Dhoni in a few words.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 15:26
MS Dhoni is the coolest man one can ever know, says former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who first rose to stardom with his heroics in the 2002 NatWest series Final against England, was asked by a fan on Twitter to say a few words on MS Dhoni.

Kaif, who is one of the few cricketers to remain extremely active on Twitter, was asked by a fan to describe MS Dhoni in a few words.

"Sir few words about MSD?" tweeted the fan.

Kaif, who regularly hosts #AskKaif event on the micro-blogging website and adresses fans' questions, gave a brilliant reply to the fan calling MSD the coolest man one can know!

"The coolest man one can ever know," was Kaif's response.

It was recently reported that MS Dhoni is preparing to mentor a cricket academy in Bengal Following a request from former Bengal cricketer Subhomoy Das.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 14:26

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.