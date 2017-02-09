MS Dhoni is the coolest man one can ever know, says former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who first rose to stardom with his heroics in the 2002 NatWest series Final against England, was asked by a fan on Twitter to say a few words on MS Dhoni.

Kaif, who is one of the few cricketers to remain extremely active on Twitter, was asked by a fan to describe MS Dhoni in a few words.

"Sir few words about MSD?" tweeted the fan.

Kaif, who regularly hosts #AskKaif event on the micro-blogging website and adresses fans' questions, gave a brilliant reply to the fan calling MSD the coolest man one can know!

The coolest man one can ever know.#AskKaif https://t.co/cPTVXLgoDC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 8, 2017

"The coolest man one can ever know," was Kaif's response.

It was recently reported that MS Dhoni is preparing to mentor a cricket academy in Bengal Following a request from former Bengal cricketer Subhomoy Das.