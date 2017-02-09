MS Dhoni is the coolest man one can ever know, says former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif
Kaif, who is one of the few cricketers to remain extremely active on Twitter, was asked by a fan to describe MS Dhoni in a few words.
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who first rose to stardom with his heroics in the 2002 NatWest series Final against England, was asked by a fan on Twitter to say a few words on MS Dhoni.
@MohammadKaif Sir few words about MSD ? #AskKaif
— Yash (@YashR06) February 8, 2017
"Sir few words about MSD?" tweeted the fan.
Kaif, who regularly hosts #AskKaif event on the micro-blogging website and adresses fans' questions, gave a brilliant reply to the fan calling MSD the coolest man one can know!
The coolest man one can ever know.#AskKaif https://t.co/cPTVXLgoDC
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 8, 2017
"The coolest man one can ever know," was Kaif's response.
It was recently reported that MS Dhoni is preparing to mentor a cricket academy in Bengal Following a request from former Bengal cricketer Subhomoy Das.
