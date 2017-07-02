close
MS Dhoni leapfrogs Adam Gilchrist to become second highest scoring wicket-keeper in ODI history

Dhoni's unbeaten 78 was also his second highest score in the Caribbeans. His previous was 95, against the home team, which came back in June 28, 2009.

Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 10:46
PTI

New Delhi: For those who might have doubted his skill, or might have thought that age has taken over his ability to bat anymore, Mahendra Singh Dhoni answered back his critics with a scintillating 78 runs off 79 deliveries against West Indies, at Antigua.

Continuing with the display of his batting prowess, the wicketkeeper-batsman shattered yet another ODI record as he became the second-highest scoring wicketkeeper, edging past former Australian great Adam Gilchrist.

He achieved this feat during his splendid knock of 78 runs at India posted a total of 251 runs in their third ODI match against West Indies, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, on Friday.

The Ranchi-based cricketer now has 9442 runs from 294 matches at an average of 51.31 with 10 hundreds and 63 half-centuries. Dhoni has surpassed former Aussie counterpart, Gilchrist, who had summed up to 9410 runs from 282 matches at an average of 35.64. However, leading the chart is still the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara, with 13341 runs from 360 matches at an average of 43.74 with 23 tons.

Another record that the 35-year-old smashed is one that deals with sixes. His 322 sixes in total now stand at fifth position on the list of most maximums in ODIs. Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's 476 maximums, leads the pack, followed by Windies batsman Chris Gayle (434).

Dhoni's unbeaten 78 was also his second highest score in the Caribbeans. His previous was 95, against the home team, which came back in June 28, 2009.

As for the match, a late blitz from Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav helped India cross the 250-run mark and the rest was done by the spinners. Scalping three wickets each, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav set up India's second win in the on-going West Indies tour.  

TAGS

MS DhoniAdam GilchristKumar SangakkaraSahid AfridiWest Indies Vs Indiacricket news

