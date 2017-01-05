MS Dhoni quits captaincy: Sachin Tendulkar gives emotional tribute describing Mahi's journey

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's decision to step down as the captain of India's ODI and T20 team left the entire cricketing fraternity perplexed as question of why?, what happened?, started rising all around.

The decision came just 11 days before the ODI series against England series, as fans were expecting Mahi to lead the team at least until the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in June, 2017.

India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar led tributes hailing Dhoni and his contribution to cricket, especially as a captain.

"Congratulations to MSD on a wonderful career as a captain leading India to success in both T20 and ODI World Cups. I have seen him emerge from an aggressive player to a steady and decisive captain. It's a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision. Wish MSD the very best as he continues entertaining us on the field with his exploits," Tendulkar wrote on his congratulatory message.

Sacked BCCI president Anurag Thakur too congratulated Dhoni on his achievement as captain.

I congratulate @msdhoni on an illustrious career as Capt who led #TeamIndia to memorable victories in T20WorldCup 2007 & 2011 @ICC WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/bTAZoJ9J9b — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 4, 2017

Another former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth tweeted:

Sign of a true leader is to know when to pass the baton!Thank u for the entertainment skipper u r an #Inspiration @msdhoni #livinglegend pic.twitter.com/H51ChX3yhc — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 4, 2017

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma also paid tribute to Mahi.

A true leader @msdhoni he influenced so many cricketing careers including mine when he asked me to open in the ICC Champions Trophy — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 4, 2017

Amongst others were, Australian Michael Clarke, England's Michael Vaughan

I think @msdhoni will go down as one of India's most successful captains. He is a great man and still has a lot to offer Indian cricket. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 4, 2017

Even one of the greatest captains of all time decides enough is enough ... Well done @msdhoni on an incredible leadership term .. #Dhoni — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 4, 2017

