MS Dhoni steps down as captain, but twitterati can't stop trolling Yograj Singh on announcement

Dhoni's name was trending on top was expected but his announcement to quit captaincy also got Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj trending on Twitter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 16:46
New Delhi: MS Dhoni's decision to step down as captain of India's ODI and T20 team send shockwaves across the entire cricketing universe. Dhoni immediately became the top twitter trend with people paying tribute to the one of India's most successful captains.

People just couldn't stop trolling Yograj Singh after BCCI announced Mahi's decision. Here are some hilarious trolls on the subject:-

Yograj Singh, however, hasn't yet commented on the matter, but seeing his son Yuvraj being included in India's squad for England ODIs and T20Is, he just might.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 16:46

