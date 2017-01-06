MS Dhoni steps down as captain, but twitterati can't stop trolling Yograj Singh on announcement

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's decision to step down as captain of India's ODI and T20 team send shockwaves across the entire cricketing universe. Dhoni immediately became the top twitter trend with people paying tribute to the one of India's most successful captains.

Dhoni's name was trending on top was expected but his announcement to quit captaincy also got Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj trending on Twitter.

People just couldn't stop trolling Yograj Singh after BCCI announced Mahi's decision. Here are some hilarious trolls on the subject:-

Yograj Singh's facebook status: Feeling happy... with Yuraj and Gambhir... #Dhoni . — Howling Dove (@infinite_zeero) January 4, 2017

*EXCLUSIVE REACTION OF YOGRAJ SINGH* AFTER ' #Dhoni Steps Down As T20 And ODI Captain ' pic.twitter.com/3FgIYGpLzb — BAWAL (@BawalHuMe) January 4, 2017

MS Dhoni quits captaincy..

Yograj Singh at the moment. pic.twitter.com/mO4zE6ZITP — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) January 5, 2017

Yograj Singh's reaction after Dhoni announced retirement from Odi and T20 Captaincy pic.twitter.com/8G2EkLXp8x — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) January 4, 2017

Yograj Singh celebrating outside his home after hearing news about Dhoni stepping down as Captain pic.twitter.com/Cbzsx9Ynbj — Aakash (@PUNchayati) January 4, 2017

Even Yograj Singh is trending after Dhoni steps down from captaincy #mahi ka power — Mohit Ratnesh (@mohitratnesh) January 4, 2017

Yograj Singh, however, hasn't yet commented on the matter, but seeing his son Yuvraj being included in India's squad for England ODIs and T20Is, he just might.