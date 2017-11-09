MS Dhoni to inaugurate cricket academy in Dubai on Saturday

New Delhi: Come Saturday (November 11), MS Dhoni will have his first cricket academy inaugurated in Dubai with a special clinic with the budding cricketers scheduled for the next day.

Regarded as one of the most recognisable cricketers in the world, the former India captain agreed on a partnership with the Dubai-based Pacific Ventures to set up the academy at the Springdales School campus.

"Sports has attained a global stature not just for fostering athleticism and sportsmanship, but also as a viable business platform that involves many different stakeholders, from small businesses to big conglomerates and organisations. I am delighted to be a part of the club and will contribute in any means possible to make it a success," said the Indian wicketkeeper in a conversation with Gulf News.

It will be called the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA), and the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will be the brand ambassador of the academy. Besides, Dhoni fly to Dubai frequently to give hands-on training to the kids.

“The academy is in perfect shape and it will be a big thing for UAE cricket do have an academy run by a legend like Dhoni,” Parvez Khan, the director of Pacific Ventures, told Sportstar.

Many Indian cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag have their own cricket academies, but they are in India. Dhoni's venture is first of its kind for an Indian cricketer.

The 36-year-old no longer plays Test cricket but is still an integral part of both the limited overs sides. His position in the team has, however, come under intense scrutiny as India continue to build a team for the 2018 World Cup in England.

But the two-time World Cup winning captain has the support of his teammates and most importantly, the captain's backing.

After India 2-1 T20I series win over New Zealand, Kohli asked why Indians are after Dhoni's life.

"He (Dhoni) hit a six in Delhi and it was shown five times in the post-match show. Everyone was really happy. Suddenly he doesn't score in one game, and we are after his life," Kohli said.

In a storied career, Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 309 ODIs and 83 T20Is. He also helped India lift two World Cup trophies.