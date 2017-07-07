MS Dhoni turns 36: 15 facts you must know about one of India's greatest captains

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 36 today. The Ranchi-born cricketer, who became the skipper of the Indian team in 2007, has brought several laurels for the Indian team under his captaincy.

The highlight of Dhoni's career has been his ice cool temperament under pressure scenarios.

Here are some interesting facts you must know about the swashbuckling right-hander:

1) Dhoni was born in Ranchi, Jharkhand on 7 July 1981.

2) Before becoming a cricketer, Dhoni was very fond of football and was a goalkeeper. His childhood coach Keshav Banerjee urged him to try his hand at cricket and wicketkeeping.

3) Dhoni was a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Kharagpur railway station from 2001 to 2003, under South Eastern Railway in Midnapore.

4) Dhoni made his ODI debut vs Bangladesh at Chittagong on December 23, 2004. He was out for a first-ball duck in that match.

5) It took Dhoni just four ODIs to hit his first ODI ton. Batting at number three, Dhoni smashed 148 runs off 123 balls against Pakistan at Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

6) Dhoni was appointed as India's limited-overs skipper in 2007 after Rahul Dravid stepped down as the captain.

7) Under Dhoni's captaincy, India have won ICC World Twenty20 (2007), ICC Champions trophy (2013) as well as ICC World Cup (2011).

8) Much to the surprise of the cricket fraternity, Dhoni announced sudden retirement from Test cricket in December 2014 after playing the third match against Australia.

9) In Tests, Dhoni became the most successful Indian captain with 27 Test wins, eclipsing Sourav Ganguly's record of 21 victories.

10) Dhoni's highest score in ODIs is 183*, which came against Sri Lanka in his 22nd ODI match. Dhoni blasted those runs off just 145 balls.

11) Dhoni was conferred with the honorary rank of Lt Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in November 2011. Time and again, he has said that he would like to play some role in the Army in the future.

12) Dhoni is the only captain in ODIs to score a ton while batting at number 7. He did it against Pakistan in December 2012.

13) MS Dhoni has picked one international wicket in all formats – of West Indies batsman Travis Dowlin.

14) MS Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', starring Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was released in 2016.

15) Dhoni stepped down as India's limited-overs skipper in January earlier this year.