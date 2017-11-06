Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues slams double century in 50-over cricket
Considered to be the batting nursery of India, Mumbai is now not only producing prodigies in men's cricket but also women, which came to the fore when the 16-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues hit 202 runs in just 163 balls during a 50-over tournament for under-19 women.
Representing her state-side Mumbai in the match against Saurashtra in Aurangabad, the right-handed Jemimah's blazing knock helped her team amass a mammoth 347/2.
Jemimah, who has hit two centuries in the tournament, started learning cricket at an early age but only as a bowler before turning to batting. A top-order batswoman, Jemimah is comfortable with both opening and batting at No. 3.
Interestingly, Jemimah has also been a state-level hockey player, having represented Mumbai U-17.
If she keeps racking up runs at this rate, it won't be long before she finds a place among India's women team that has seen an upswing of late.