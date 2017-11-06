हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues slams double century in 50-over cricket

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 06, 2017, 09:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Considered to be the batting nursery of India, Mumbai is now not only producing prodigies in men's cricket but also women, which came to the fore when the 16-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues hit 202 runs in just 163 balls during a 50-over tournament for under-19 women. 

Representing her state-side Mumbai in the match against Saurashtra in Aurangabad, the right-handed Jemimah's blazing knock helped her team amass a mammoth 347/2. 

Jemimah, who has hit two centuries in the tournament, started learning cricket at an early age but only as a bowler before turning to batting. A top-order batswoman, Jemimah is comfortable with both opening and batting at No. 3.

Interestingly, Jemimah has also been a state-level hockey player, having represented Mumbai U-17.

If she keeps racking up runs at this rate, it won't be long before she finds a place among India's women team that has seen an upswing of late. 

