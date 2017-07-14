Mumbai Indians receive special gift sent by Triple H; Rohit Sharma poses with championship belt on social media
Triple H continued his trend of rewarding successful teams when he sent a championship belt to Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for their IPL 2017 triumph.
New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the most popular franchises in the tournament. Soon after they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to win their third title, WWE superstar and COO Triple H had taken to Twitter to announce that he will soon send a customised championship belt for the team.
He fulfilled his promise on July 13 as he tweeted, ".@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia."
The special gift which he promised was a championship belt.
.@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/Zkq3bSmPah
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017
The three-time IPL winners acknowledged the gift and thanked the wrestling legend with a message that read: Here it is! Thank you, Paul "Triple H" Levesque & WWE for this amazing gesture! #CricketMeriJaan Rohit Sharma
The MI management posted a photograph of skipper Rohit Sharma holding the belt.
Triple H has now made it a habit to reward teams on their success.
Earlier, Triple H had sent a similar belt to Chelsea skipper John Terry after his team went on to win the English Premier League (EPL) title this year. The Golden State Warriors team also received a similar belt as gift for winning the 2016 NBA Championships.