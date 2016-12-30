MUST WATCH: When Ravichandran Ashwin batted bare foot, and hit a mighty six

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is not ordinary cricketer. He can bat barefoot and still enjoy the moment.

The 2016 ICC Cricketer of the Year shared a video of himself batting barefoot while playing with friends.

In this video, the right-handed batsman creamed a delivery, delivered underarm and the gang had a hearty laugh.

WATCH the video here:

Tennis ball underarm Rhombus match with friends at @gennextcricket. Fun times! pic.twitter.com/WAa608l9x9 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 30, 2016

Ashwin, 30, has been making headlines since he was adjudged both Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year.