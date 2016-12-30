MUST WATCH: When Ravichandran Ashwin batted bare foot, and hit a mighty six
Ashwin has been making headlines since he was adjudged both Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year.
New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is not ordinary cricketer. He can bat barefoot and still enjoy the moment.
The 2016 ICC Cricketer of the Year shared a video of himself batting barefoot while playing with friends.
In this video, the right-handed batsman creamed a delivery, delivered underarm and the gang had a hearty laugh.
WATCH the video here:
Tennis ball underarm Rhombus match with friends at @gennextcricket. Fun times! pic.twitter.com/WAa608l9x9
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 30, 2016
Ashwin, 30, has been making headlines since he was adjudged both Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- Should cash transactions of political parties be monitored?
- Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates for UP polls
- Geeta Phogat vs Sakshi Malik: When the two Indian stars went head to head in 2015 – Video
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Virat Kohli clears air on engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says won't hide if it actually happens
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory