MUST WATCH: When Ravichandran Ashwin batted bare foot, and hit a mighty six

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 23:07
New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is not ordinary cricketer. He can bat barefoot and still enjoy the moment.

The 2016 ICC Cricketer of the Year shared a video of himself batting barefoot while playing with friends.

In this video, the right-handed batsman creamed a delivery, delivered underarm and the gang had a hearty laugh.

WATCH the video here:

Ashwin, 30, has been making headlines since he was adjudged both Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year.

