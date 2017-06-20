close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Anil Kumble confirms rift with Virat Kohli : READ his exit statement

It has also been learnt that the players waited for Kumble at the airport in England before leaving for the Caribbean but he never showed up.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 00:08
Anil Kumble confirms rift with Virat Kohli : READ his exit statement

New Delhi: Team India head coach Anil Kumble stepped down from his position today amid the rumours of rift with skipper Virat Kohli.

Ahead of West Indies tour, Anil Kumble steps down as Team India head coach
MUST READ
Ahead of West Indies tour, Anil Kumble steps down as Team India head coach

Hours after sending his resignation to BCCI CEO, Anil Kumble took to Twitter and confirmed that it was due to captain Kohli's reservations about his "style" and him continuing as the head coach that he had decided to move on. 

"I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach," read the post, adding that the BCCI had attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and him, but "it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on".

In the light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit, the post further read. 

Kumble's tenure was supposed to come to an end after India's campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy but the BCCI had asked him to continue with the team in the West Indies as well.

Twitter slams Virat Kohli as Team India head coach Anil Kumble steps down
MUST READ
Twitter slams Virat Kohli as Team India head coach Anil Kumble steps down

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) confirms that Mr Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men’s team. While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," BCCI said in a statement.

"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary was quoted as saying in the statement.

It has also been learnt that the players waited for Kumble at the airport in England before leaving for the Caribbean but he never showed up. Kumble did not accompany the Indian team citing the ICC Annual Conference that started on Monday and will continue till June 23. 

TAGS

Virat KohliAnil KumbleBCCIKohli Kumblecricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Sad day for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar on Anil Kumble&#039;s departure
cricket

Sad day for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar on Anil Kumble...

Twitter slams Virat Kohli as Team India head coach Anil Kumble steps down
cricket

Twitter slams Virat Kohli as Team India head coach Anil Kum...

Victoria Azarenka relishing future &#039;battle of mums&#039; with Serena Williams
Tennis

Victoria Azarenka relishing future 'battle of mums...

WHL 2017: India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in final Group B game, to face Malaysia in quarter final
Other Sports

WHL 2017: India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in final Group B ga...

WATCH: Young cricket fan breaks down as India go down to Pakistan in Champions Trophy final
cricket

WATCH: Young cricket fan breaks down as India go down to Pa...

Real Madrid&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo due in court on July 31 for tax evasion case
Football

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo due in court on July 3...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video