Anil Kumble confirms rift with Virat Kohli : READ his exit statement

New Delhi: Team India head coach Anil Kumble stepped down from his position today amid the rumours of rift with skipper Virat Kohli.

Hours after sending his resignation to BCCI CEO, Anil Kumble took to Twitter and confirmed that it was due to captain Kohli's reservations about his "style" and him continuing as the head coach that he had decided to move on.

"I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach," read the post, adding that the BCCI had attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and him, but "it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on".

In the light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit, the post further read.

Kumble's tenure was supposed to come to an end after India's campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy but the BCCI had asked him to continue with the team in the West Indies as well.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) confirms that Mr Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men’s team. While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," BCCI said in a statement.

"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary was quoted as saying in the statement.

It has also been learnt that the players waited for Kumble at the airport in England before leaving for the Caribbean but he never showed up. Kumble did not accompany the Indian team citing the ICC Annual Conference that started on Monday and will continue till June 23.