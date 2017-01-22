Never seen before! MS Dhoni bowling in nets to none other than Virat Kohli – Watch Video
MS Dhoni is often seen bowling during net sessions as a part of his preparations for the match.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 10:16
New Delhi: Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni is often seen bowling during net sessions as a part of his preparations for the match.
Dhoni, who was seen thrashing England bowlers apart in Cuttack, picked up the ball in his hands and started bowling to skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the Kolkata ODI.
Dhoni stuck with good line and length while bowing to the fearsome Virat Kohli, who efficiently dealt with Mahi's unsusual avatar.
India play England in third and final ODI of the series today at 1:30 PM at Eden Gardens.
