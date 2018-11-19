हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

1st Test: Spinners dominate as New Zealand register nervy 4-run win against Pakistan

Spinner Ajax Patel was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand picking a five-wicket haul with fellow spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Neil Wagner recording two wickets apiece. 

New Zealand led by Kane Williamson recorded an excellent comeback to register a four-run win against opponents Pakistan in the first test between the two nations at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Pakistan seemed to be comfortably poised for victory at the start of the day with openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez ensuring a solid opening stand of 37 runs.

The Asian outfit had been handed a paltry target of 176 runs following inch-perfect bowling performances by Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah, resulting in New Zealand being dismissed for just 249 runs.

However, the New Zealand bowling attack led by spinner Ajaz Patel decided to make a match of it by ensuring inch-perfect bowling performances as they dismissed their opponents for a score of 171. 

Patel was the pick of the bowlers registering a five-wicket haul with fellow spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Neil Wagner picking two wickets apiece. 

Pakistan will be ruing their inability to close out the game following Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah's heroics who nearly ensured victory for the side singlehandedly.    

Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah picked five wickets each in an innings to become the first Pakistani bowlers since Danish Kaneria and Shoaib Akhtar in 2004 to do so, shattering a 14-year-old record during the first test against New Zealand. 

Ali recorded figures of 45/5, registering his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. On the other hand, Shah provided valuable support with his deceptive, looping deliveries to register figures of 110/5, which played a key role in New Zealand being restricted to a score of 249 runs. 

Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval seemed to be in good nick during the morning session after resuming at 56 for one. However, Shah and Ali made their presence felt with an excellent performance whene it mattered the most. 

A sharp leg-break from Yasir Shah cleaned Williamson's stumps with the rest of the batsmen failing to ensure much of a resistance following the inch-perfect performances by the duo.  

The performances ensured by the bowlers were certainly the highlight of the test. Pakistan were restricted to a total of 227 in the first innings after Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali combined to dismiss the Kiwis for a score of just 153 runs following skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bat first.    

The second test between the nations will take place in Dubai between Nov 24-28 with the third test all set to take place in Abu Dhabi again from Dec 3-7.

 

