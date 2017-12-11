New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Flying Kiwi Trent Boult takes an impossible catch — Watch

New Delhi: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is not your ordinary fast bowler. While most pacers prefer doing the least while fielding, ostensibly to safeguard their precious bodies which tend to pick up injuries at the slightest pretext, but this particular Kiwi bowler is known for producing stunning feats of fielding.

During the ongoing second Test match against West Indies in Hamilton, Boult once again showed his superhuman athleticism by taking a flying catch, that too on his bowling followthrough.

Watch his unbelievable catch here:

It happened off the third ball of 13th over in the Windies first innings, with Shimron Hetmyer facing Boult. The scorecard reads caught and bowled. But it's much more than that. The left-handed Windies batsman failed to keep the shot down and offered a return catch, then out of nowhere, Boult appeared in the frame, airborne and completing a one-handed catch.

It sure is one of the greatest catches ever taken.

Earlier this year in April, Indian fans got to see Boult's brilliance on the field during an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Lions.

On Day 3, Kiwis set the visitors a huge target of 444 after declaring their second innings at 291/8. They have previously made 373 runs in the first innings. Windies mmade 221 in their first innings.