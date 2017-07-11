Next Indian coach: Vinod Rai asks BCCI to announce name of Anil Kumble's successor today

New Delhi: A day after the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) withheld its decision to announce the name of next Indian coach, Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai instructed the three-member panel to announce the name of Anil Kumble's successor by today evening.

According to a report in The Hindu, Rai, who is the chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, has spoken to BCCI officials asking them to announce the name by today evening.

"Mr. Rai has asked the BCCI to announce the name the head coach by Tuesday evening. He has spoken to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and to the BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary and asked name the head coach," a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Despite interviewing five candidates in a meeting which went for hours, the legendary troika of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman failed to come to a final conclusion.

After the interview process, Ganguly told in a conference that the decision will be taken after speaking to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently said to be on a vacation in the United States.