हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

No team has travelled well in last 5-6 years, why pick on India: Ravi Shastri

Head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned the decision to single out India's constant struggle to emerge victorious away from home during a media briefing ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.

No team has travelled well in last 5-6 years, why pick on India: Ravi Shastri
Image Credits: PTI

Head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned the decision to single out India's constant struggle to emerge victorious away from home during a media briefing ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.

"Australia did it for a while during the 90's and at the turn of the century. South Africa did it for a while too but you know other than these two, if you look at the past five to six years, you tell me which teams have travelled well. So why pick on India?" said Shastri. 

The 56-year-old former cricketer also refused to believe that Australia had lost their aura following the events which had taken place recently. 

"I certainly do not think that Australia have lost their aura. If you enjoy a sporting culture, you will always have that and I have always believed that no outfit is weak at home." said Shastri, 

"It is noteworthy that whenever a team comes to India for a cricketing series, there are three to four players who do not feature in the side. However, God forbid if anyone states that its a weak Indian team because you will be surprised," he added.

The head coach also encouraged his side to stay fit in order to ensure quality performances on the pitch. 

Tags:
India vs AustraliaRavi ShastriBrisbane

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close