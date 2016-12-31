No troll just praise! Here's how Virender Shewag wished Joe Root a happy birthday
Joe Root turned 26 years old on December 30, 2016.
New Delhi: Known for not sparing celebrities, even on their birthdays, Virender Sehwag wished England star Joe Root a happy birthday on twitter as the latter turned 26 years old.
Despite England's embarrassing 4-0 loss to India in the recently concluded Test series, Root managed to live up to the expectations and continued to perform despite the nature of conditions not suiting him.
Happy Birthday Joe Root.
All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots@root66 .
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2016
Happy Birthday Joe Root.
All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots, Joe Root," tweeted Sehwag.
Joe Root, absolutely is one of the most prominent names of present generation batsmen and his humility and hunger sets him apart among the moder greats of the game.
