Not thinking about captaincy but will grab it with both hands when opportunity comes: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma added another Indian Premier League winner's medal to his tally following Mumbai Indians victory over Rising Pune Supergiant. The thrilling 1-run win got Twitterati comparing the leadership of the MI skipper to that of the Team India captain Virat Kohli.

A genuine question how you guys rate Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills?

I find him very calm and composed can lead India in limited overs imo — Athar (@cricdrugs) May 22, 2017

Am I the only 1 who thinks dat #RohitSharma will make a better captain than Kohli?

Calm,cool &doesn't yell at his players #IPLFinal #RPSvMI — Sharanya Narayanan (@iamsharz) May 21, 2017

Rohit Sharma's 3rd IPL title as a captain (4th as a player) yet Kohli's made Indian captain Sharma >>> Kohli — Ghumman (@Emclub7) May 21, 2017

I won't mind if we replace Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as our limited overs captain and let VK play his natural game. — Amrendra ✌ (@TheSRKian) May 21, 2017

Mumbai Indians made a paltry 129 for eight after electing to bat, and Rohit said they were 30-40 runs short of what would have been a winning score on this pitch here.

"Our target on this wicket was 140 to 160. 160 on this wicket probably would have been a match winning score," he said.

After getting his hands on the 4th IPL trophy of his career, Sharma hailed his player's team effort, saying Individual brilliance can win a side few games but what is needed to win a tournament is team work.

When quessed about his aspirations of becoming India captain, Rohit gave a diplomatic reply.

"It's thinking too far ahead. I don't think too far ahead. When the opportunity comes, it comes. I will grab it with both hands," he said.

Virat and Rohit had contrasting fates in the IPL 10, while the latter led his team to title, the former saw his team's campaign ending in the worst possible manner as the season's bottom side.

Rohit termed all three title victories as special and said getting the right combination is crucial for a team's success.

"All three titles are special. I personally feel it's how you prepare at the start of the tournament, getting your combinations right. I feel that is the most critical part of winning a tournament," he said.

Rohit praised Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson, who bowled the last over in which Pune needed 11 runs to win, for turning the match in their favour.