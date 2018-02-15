Nuptial obligations force Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell out of their IPL openers

Australia batsmen Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell wouldn't be able to play the opening matches of their IPL franchises on account of nuptial obligations.

Finch, picked by Kings XI Punjab at the auction last month, is getting married to Amy Griffiths on April 7, with pal and Delhi Daredevils pick Maxwell having been given the MC responsibilities.

That means both players will miss the opening tie for their teams, which also happens to be a Delhi-Punjab encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on April 8.

"I saw the fixture this morning - there's no chance I'll be missing my wedding," Finch told reporters in Auckland on Thursday ahead of Australia’s T20 International against New Zealand.

"That'd be a bit tough leaving Amy at the altar, wouldn't it?

"The second game we play is on the 13th, that'll give me plenty of time to get over there and miss only one game luckily.

"Having one of my good mates 'Hodgey' as coach … he knows about it now. I did wait a bit longer to send him the invite before the auction.

"It's just a case of missing one game but hopefully playing with Kings over a three-year period, it's not the end of the world."

The IPL released the entire schedule on Wednesday with defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings opening the eleventh edition of the league on April 7.