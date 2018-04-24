ODIs, T20s will help India adjust to English conditions: Ravi Shastri

Playing limited overs cricket ahead of their Test series in England will serve as the ideal platform for the Indian team to get used to conditions away from home, coach Ravi Shastri said.

India begin their tour of England in July with three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals. They then take on the hosts in a five-Test series starting in August.

"We will be there (in England) almost a month before the first Test match. That gives us that much more time (to prepare)," former India all-rounder Shastri said.

India will come into the contests against England high on confidence after beating hosts South Africa 5-1 in ODIs and 2-1 in T20 competition earlier this year.

India had earlier bounced back after losing the first two Tests against the Proteas to finish the series 2-1.

"What our boys did in South Africa makes me proud as a coach because there were 21 days of cricket and on each one of those 21 days, India competed," Shastri added.

"The one-day series we won after 25 years. And so, from a coach`s point of view, you have to just stand up and say `well done, guys. Simply magnificent. You have raised the bar`."

India lost the five Test series 3-1 when they visited England four years ago, but prevailed 3-1 in the ODI competition. The hosts won the sole T20 match.