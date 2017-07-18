On day of being appointed RBI assistant manager, Umesh Yadav's house robbed of Rs 45,000 and mobile phones

New Delhi: Umesh Yadav proudly celebrated the honour of being appointed Assistant Manger at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but probably didn't expect that his celebrations will be cut short with a robbery on the same day.

As per reports, the Indian speedster's house in Nagpur was robbed on Tuesday, after thief/thieves took cash amounting to Rs 45,000 as well as a few mobile phones. The number of mobile phones to have been stolen is not yet known.

Maharashtra: Rs 45,000 cash and mobile phones stolen from cricketer Umesh Yadav's residence in Nagpur — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

The incident, coincidentally, took place on the same day when Umesh landed the coveted government job.

"The talks were on before the Champions Trophy. He had met RBI officials before leaving for England in May. The officials gave a go ahead to his appointment in sports quota but due to national duties he couldn't complete formalities," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by TOI.

Umesh, along with rest of the players of the Indian team is supposed to leave for Sri Lanka tour today, but the latest incident might force him to alter the plans a little.