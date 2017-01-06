On MS Dhoni's decision to quit captaincy, here's how wife Sakshi reacted!

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's decision to renounce his position as skipper of Indian ODI and T20 cricket team on January 4 surprised one and all in India and across the world. Dhoni gave up the captaincy saying that he will, from now onwards, play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

When cricket followers were shocked with Dhoni's sudden decision, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni came up with wonderful and encouraging words for her husband.

Her tweet clearly showed how she backed Dhoni's decision wholeheartedly.

“@msdhoni There are no mountains high enough to stop you from climbing. Proud of you !!” she wrote after his announcement on her Twitter wall.

No doubt her support must have made the decision to give up captaincy in the two formats of the game much easier for the Captain Cool.