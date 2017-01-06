On MS Dhoni's decision to quit captaincy, here's how wife Sakshi reacted!
When every single cricket follower was shocked with this sudden decision of Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni came up with wonderful and encouraging words for her husband.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni's decision to renounce his position as skipper of Indian ODI and T20 cricket team on January 4 surprised one and all in India and across the world. Dhoni gave up the captaincy saying that he will, from now onwards, play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.
Her tweet clearly showed how she backed Dhoni's decision wholeheartedly.
“@msdhoni There are no mountains high enough to stop you from climbing. Proud of you !!” she wrote after his announcement on her Twitter wall.
@msdhoni There are no mountains high enough to stop you from climbing.Proud of you !!
— Sakshi Singh (@SaakshiSRawat) January 4, 2017
No doubt her support must have made the decision to give up captaincy in the two formats of the game much easier for the Captain Cool.
