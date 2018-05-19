Orange and Purple Caps see no movement on IPL 2018 Matchday 42

DD's Rishabh Pant scored 38 against CSK on Friday to become the third batsman in IPL 2018 to reach the 600-run mark but that wasn't enough to take the Orange Cap back from KXIP's KL Rahul (652 runs in 13 games) on Matchday 42.

Pant took his overall tally to 620 and fell short of overtaking SRH's Kane Williamson (625 in 13 games) and Rahul.

The Purple Cap also didn't see any movement and stayed with Andrew Tye of KXIP (24 wickets in 13 games).

Talking about the only match of the day, DD pulled off a big upset when they beat CSK by 34 runs at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Already out of play-off contention, nobody expected DD to get the better of CSK but the hosts' bowlers came good to upset the odds. However, the foundation of the DD win was laid by Harshal Patel's cameo.

Chasing 163 to win, CSK started well and at one time were nicely placed at 70/1 in 9.5 overs but Ambati Rayudu (50), Suresh Raina (15) and Sam Billings (1) departed in quick succession to hand over their advantage.

DD's spinners especially did well and made scoring extremely difficult for CSK, who were before long out of the contest. MS Dhoni scoffed 23 balls for 17 runs and that said it all.

CSK could only go as far as 128/6 to concede their fifth game in 13 matches. DD, on the other hand, registered their fourth win in 13 games.