Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, wife Narjis blessed with a baby girl

The hosts will be without their top paceman Mohammad Amir for the T20 series as he is with his wife, who delivered a baby girl in London earlier today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 15:23
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, wife Narjis blessed with a baby girl
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: In what could be the beginning of international cricket resuming in strife-torn Pakistan, a World XI side will take on the hosts in a Twenty20 series in Lahore starting Tuesday.

However, the hosts will be without their top paceman Mohammad Amir for the T20 series as he is with his wife, who delivered a baby girl in London earlier today.

Amir annouced the birth of his first child through a Twitter post on Tuesday saying, "Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah! Mashallah."

Amir has never played an international match in Pakistan, despite debuting in 2009. 

The news of the fast bowler's wife expecting broke out earlier this month, ahead of Independence Cup. The left-arm pacer has been living in England where he was participating in county cricket.

Pakistan plays World XI, led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis, that comprises of three players from Australia, two from West Indies and one each from Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

After the first T20I on Tuesday, the second and third T20Is will be played on September 13 and 15 respectively.

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan vs World XI, Mohammad Amir daughter, cricket news, Pakistan cricket news

