Pakistan queues up on Twitter to praise Rahul Dravid the gentleman

A chance meeting between batting legend Rahul Dravid and Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez on a flight to New Zealand showed how much respect the Indian commands not just from the current and former cricketers but also from his fans across the border. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 30, 2017, 17:32 PM IST
Photo: Twitter / @MHafeez22

Hafeez, who was travelling with the Pakistan team for a limited-overs series against the Kiwis, clicked a selfie with Dravid and posted it on Twitter, and the response it received was heartwarming.  

Dravid is travelling to New Zealand as coach of India's under-19 squad for the ICC U-19 World Cup. 

"Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed," Hafeez tweeted.

Dravid has now been in charge as coach of India's A and age-group teams for more than two years and hopes that players from the current u-19 group graduate to India A team soon.

"The World Cup is an exciting challenge and provides a good opportunity for all these guys. There is a process now in place in Indian cricket - U-19 cricket to first-class cricket and then to India A and then the India national team, when the opportunity arrives," Dravid said at the press conference before the departure of India's U-19 team to New Zealand. 

