Pakistan

Pakistan retains top spot, India at number two in ICC T20 rankings

The third and the fourth positions have been held by Australia and England respectively.

Pakistan retained the first spot while India remained at the second place in the latest ICC T20 rankings. Pakistan collected two more and moved to 138 points and India gained three more to collect 127 points after the series win over West Indies.

The third and the fourth positions have been held by Australia and England respectively. Australia has a chance to surpass India as it will be involved in all four remaining T20Is later this month. They will play South Africa in a one-off match in Carrara on November 17, before taking on India in a three-match series from November 21-25.

If Australia win all four matches, they will move up to the second position on 126 points. However, if they lose all four matches, they will end up at the sixth position with 112 points. If India win all three matches against Australia, it will move to 129 points. Similarly, South Africa will gain three points if they win on 17 November. 

Meanwhile, Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav leapfrogged 14 places to reach a career-high 23rd in the ICC T20 rankings. Yadav picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in India's home series 3-0 win over the current T20 champions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also jumped nine places to break into the Top-20. He is placed at the 19th spot while Jasprit Bumhrah gained five places to be world no 21. Rohit Sharma moved up by three places and is ranked seventh while Shikhar Dhawan moved five places up to secure the 16th spot.

There is no change in the top-four of the all-rounders' list with Australia's Glenn Maxwell leading the field. Mohammad Nabi is second, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy.

(With PTI inputs)

PakistanIndiaICCICC T20 rankings

