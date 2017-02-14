Pakistan Super League: Nasir Jamshed provisionally suspended from all formats by PCB for violating its anti-corruption code
Earlier, two other Pakistani cricketers - Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif - were provisionally suspended on Friday from the PSL as part of an ongoing anti-corruption investigation.
New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended discarded batsman Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket after he was found guilty of violating the board's anti-corruption code.
The left-hander became the third cricketer to be provisionally suspended by the PCB as it continues its investigation into the corruption scandal that has rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
"PCB has provisionally suspended Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket for violating its anti-corruption code," said a statement issued by the board on Monday.
PSL Chairman Najam Sethi also confirmed the news through his official Twitter account.
"PCB has provisionally suspended Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket for violating its anti-corruption code @TheRealPCB," he tweeted.
— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 13, 2017
The 27-year-old represented Pakistan in two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 T20Is.
