Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq hits out heavily at supporters, fans for double standards

New Delhi: Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq is regarded as a man of few words, a reticent leader who prefers to let his bat do the talking.

But whenever the 42-year-old gets or decides to share his thoughts, it comes with brilliant words, like his recent dressing down of Ian Chappell.

And on Wednesday, reports emerged that Misbah was also not happy with the double standard of the Pakistan cricket fans. There, he let his thoughts out.

“I was considering retirement a year ago but everyone told me to stay for the tours [against New Zealand and Australia], but now, that we have lost, they are telling me that I should be ashamed of myself and leave cricket,” Misbah was quoted as saying.

Pakistan team returned home after a disastrous tour Down Under, which culminated with a wild welcome home, and a series of post mortems.

“Everyone tries their best. People forget the good that was done in the last six years after we lost a few matches. The fans need to consistent in their approach too, otherwise, they should not expect consistency from players,” he added.

Pakistan were handed a thrashing by Australia in both the Test and ODI series. Before that, they lost to New Zealand.

However, Misbah has a point in his defence.

“Every team performs well in their home conditions. Like we beat teams in the UAE, Australia and New Zealand beat us in their home conditions. However, it’s not that we never won on a tour. We drew the series against England in their home conditions,” said Misbah.