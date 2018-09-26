Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 live updates

Pakistan meet Bangladesh in a virtual semifinal in the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

# Wicket!! Junaid Khan gets the better of Soumya Sarkar with a short-pitched delivery. Poor shot-selection from Soumya Sarkar as he hands a catch to Fakhar Zaman at short-midwicket. Bangladesh 5/1!

# Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar open the innings for Bangladesh.

#Playing XI:

*Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

*Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat first.

It is all to play for in the final super-four match of the tournament. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have been inconsistent and survived a last-over thriller against Afghanistan to stay in contention. Both the sides failed to put up a fight against India, who have already qualified for the finals.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shan Masood.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque.