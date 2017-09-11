close
Essel Group 90 years
Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time in IST, venue, squads

No Test playing nation has played in Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka in Lahore. Only Zimbabwe visited the country in 2015 for a T20 international series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 11:04
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Pakistan will be playing a T20 international series against World XI as international cricket returns to the nation. The World XI squad which will be led by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis began their training session in Dubai on Friday. The series will have three T20 international beginning from September 12. All three matches will be played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

The first T20 international will be played on September 12 and the second game will be played next day on September 13. The third and final T20 international between the two teams will be played on September 15.

World XI squad will be led by Du Plessis and has the likes of Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood and Darren Sammy. Other players include George Bailey of Australia and Grant Elliott of New Zealand.

When?

The Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international will be played on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. This will be the first match of the three-match T20 international series which is known as the Independence Cup.

Where?

Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Time?

The first ball in Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup, will be bowled at 2000 hrs IST (08:00 PM IST) on Tuesday. That makes it 07:30 local time start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch?

Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup will be broadcast live on DSports from 07:30 PM IST.

Live streaming?

Live streaming will be available on cricketgateway.com for global viewers.

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan

World XI Squad: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

TAGS

Independence Cup scheduleIndependence Cup Live streamingPakistan vs World Xi live streamingPakistan vs World XI schedulecricket newsPakistan cricket news

