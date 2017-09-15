close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pakistani anchor sets Internet on fire with Darren Sammy photo tweet

It indeed was a fan moment for the anchor, but fans have already made a superstar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 19:56
Pakistani anchor sets Internet on fire with Darren Sammy photo tweet
Courtesy: Twitter (@FazeelaSaba1)

New Delhi: Pakistan expert Darren Sammy is a force to reckon with in cricketing world. He led West Indies to two T20I Word Cup titles, and is a fan favourite everywhere.

But in Pakistan, his fan following is unrivalled. He is back in the troubled country as a member of the World XI, helping cricket hungry fans get their share of international fixture.

The 33-year-old, with an unworldy charm, often does things few cricketers have done, like making someone famous by posing in a single frame.

This is what happened to Pakistani anchor Fazeela Saba. On Friday, the PTV anchor posted a picture with the West Indian in her Twitter page, and what happened was beyond anyone's imgination.

It indeed was a fan moment for the anchor, but fans have already made a superstar.

Sammy is in Pakistan along with an ensemble of stars to play in the Independence Cup at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan won the first match, but the Faf du Plessis-led World XI won the second match. The third and final match is being played today.

TAGS

Darren SammyPakistan vs World XIPakistani anchorFazeela Sabacricket news

From Zee News

AIFF boss Praful Patel boasts of India having international standard infrastructure
Football

AIFF boss Praful Patel boasts of India having international...

Manchester United has the best squad in Premier League, feels club legend Ryan Giggs
English Premier LeagueFootball

Manchester United has the best squad in Premier League, fee...

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore announces monthly stipend for athletes preparing for Tokyo Olympics
Other Sports

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore announces monthly stip...

Leander Paes dropped from ministry&#039;s list for monthly allowance
Tennis

Leander Paes dropped from ministry's list for monthly...

Australian cricket team&#039;s bats for charity
cricket

Australian cricket team's bats for charity

Indian cricket team hit the ground running two days ahead of Chennai ODI
cricket

Indian cricket team hit the ground running two days ahead o...

Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I, Independence Cup, in Lahore – Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam bring up 50-run stand
cricket

Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I, Independence Cup, in...

Virender Sehwag blames it on lack of &#039;setting&#039; for missing out on Team India head coach job
cricket

Virender Sehwag blames it on lack of 'setting' fo...

Presence of wrist spinners in playing XI helps team bag crucial breakthroughs: Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Presence of wrist spinners in playing XI helps team bag cru...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video