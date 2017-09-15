Pakistani anchor sets Internet on fire with Darren Sammy photo tweet

New Delhi: Pakistan expert Darren Sammy is a force to reckon with in cricketing world. He led West Indies to two T20I Word Cup titles, and is a fan favourite everywhere.

But in Pakistan, his fan following is unrivalled. He is back in the troubled country as a member of the World XI, helping cricket hungry fans get their share of international fixture.

The 33-year-old, with an unworldy charm, often does things few cricketers have done, like making someone famous by posing in a single frame.

Another Darren Sammy interview coming soon on PTV World pic.twitter.com/ipAP1y82Lt — Fazeela Saba (@FazeelaSaba1) September 14, 2017

This is what happened to Pakistani anchor Fazeela Saba. On Friday, the PTV anchor posted a picture with the West Indian in her Twitter page, and what happened was beyond anyone's imgination.

It indeed was a fan moment for the anchor, but fans have already made a superstar.

You are great Job such a great lady anchor — Malik shahzaib (@shahzaibmalik94) September 14, 2017

Wow fazeela baji brilliant selfie with caribean super star sammy — Aqeelmughal (@aqeelkhan50000) September 14, 2017

Is Darren Sami married? — zeeshan (@zish49) September 14, 2017

Darren Sammy Teri qismat kitna khush naseeb hy — Boss (@starqureshi75) September 14, 2017

So gr8 2 c u,looking gorgeous as always.Luking forward fr da interview — ZUHAIR (@ZUHAIRmehdi) September 14, 2017

Ya Allah khair WX11 Next match har jayenge paka .. — Meer Mohammad Baloch (@Meer_MHassni) September 14, 2017

Sammy is in Pakistan along with an ensemble of stars to play in the Independence Cup at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan won the first match, but the Faf du Plessis-led World XI won the second match. The third and final match is being played today.