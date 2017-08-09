close
Pakistani fans roast 'drama queen' Ahmed Shehzad for sharing post-workout picture

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad became a target of online trolls after he shared a post-workout photo of himself on social media platform Twitter.

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 22:51
Pakistani fans roast &#039;drama queen&#039; Ahmed Shehzad for sharing post-workout picture
Courtesy: Twitter (@iamAhmadshahzad)

New Delhi: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad became a target of online trolls after he shared a post-workout photo of himself on social media platform Twitter.

The right-handed batsman can be seen resting in his car.

Here are some of the tweets:

The 25-year-old has played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 982, 2597 and 1133 runs respectively.

