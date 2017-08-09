Pakistani fans roast 'drama queen' Ahmed Shehzad for sharing post-workout picture

New Delhi: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad became a target of online trolls after he shared a post-workout photo of himself on social media platform Twitter.

The right-handed batsman can be seen resting in his car.

Sana: howz the feeling of a good work out? Me: pic.twitter.com/a0mokMAvKo — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 8, 2017

Here are some of the tweets:

Sana: howz the feeling of a good work out? Me: let me brag about it on Twitter first #SelfieQueen — J. (@a_socialanimal) August 8, 2017

Hashtag Selfie Queen.

Hashtag Drama Queen. — Mehwish (@Mehwish_dr) August 8, 2017

Hashtag out of team

Hashtag may he never return in the side — J. (@a_socialanimal) August 8, 2017

There is a thing called Towel mate. Using it won't wipe out your supernatural cricket talent — Farhan Munir (@farhanmunir) August 9, 2017

The 25-year-old has played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 982, 2597 and 1133 runs respectively.