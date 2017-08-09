Pakistani fans roast 'drama queen' Ahmed Shehzad for sharing post-workout picture
Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad became a target of online trolls after he shared a post-workout photo of himself on social media platform Twitter.
The right-handed batsman can be seen resting in his car.
Sana: howz the feeling of a good work out?
Me: pic.twitter.com/a0mokMAvKo
— Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 8, 2017
Here are some of the tweets:
Sana: howz the feeling of a good work out?
Me: let me brag about it on Twitter first #SelfieQueen
— J. (@a_socialanimal) August 8, 2017
Hashtag Selfie Queen.
Hashtag Drama Queen.
— Mehwish (@Mehwish_dr) August 8, 2017
Hashtag out of team
Hashtag may he never return in the side
— J. (@a_socialanimal) August 8, 2017
There is a thing called Towel mate. Using it won't wipe out your supernatural cricket talent
— Farhan Munir (@farhanmunir) August 9, 2017
The 25-year-old has played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 982, 2597 and 1133 runs respectively.