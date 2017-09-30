close
PCB to demand huge compensation from BCCI

The PCB will be knocking on the doors of the ICC to take the matter further. It is believed that the calculation for the compensation amount has already been done and dusted.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 20:23
PCB to demand huge compensation from BCCI

New Delhi: The PCB is firm on its demand and is expected to ask for a huge compensation from BCCI since the latter has refused to play bilateral cricket series. It is learnt that the demand will be to the tune of approximately USD 70 million. The PCB will be knocking on the doors of the ICC to take the matter further. It is believed that the calculation for the compensation amount has already been done and dusted.

“Our case is that the BCCI signed an MoU with us in 2014 to play six bilateral series, starting with our home series, which they have not done as yet. Secondly they have avoided playing us in bilateral series since 2008 although they have no issues playing against us in ICC events,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi said.

Sethi said that under the MoU, the six bilateral series were to be played between 2015 and 2023 with Pakistan hosting home series at the start. He pointed out that India claimed it had not got permission from its government to play with Pakistan in bilateral series but had played them in the ICC events.

“We even offered to host our home series against them at neutral venue(s) to be mutually agreed by both of us. In 2016, we even offered to host a limited overs series in Sri Lanka,” said Sethi.

