Piers Morgan tweet for Virender Sehwag sums up Viru's social media heroics in 2016

New Delhi: The year 2016 saw Virender Sehwag rise as a Twitter guru, taking people by storm with his epic and witty tweets. Probably one of the most famous of the long list of his twitter conversations, the tweet-war with Piers Morgan when the British journalist trolled India's performance at Rio Olympics.

With what marked the beginning of a twitter dual between Sehwag and Morgan, the two were engaged in several exchange of tweets directed at each other throughout the year.

With Sehwag asking fans to tweet the best moment, his followers experienced because of him on December 31, 2016, Morgan was quick to tweet a reply to the former Indian batsman.

Tweet the best moments you had with me this year. How did I contribute to joy in your life ?

Please share tweet screenshots, moments u liked — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2016

You got me trending in India for days & 1000s of new followers. Thanks mate. https://t.co/yc4bhL1Hwc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 31, 2016

Cheers! India has a big heart .

Enjoy ! https://t.co/BEwgLQj3N8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2016

