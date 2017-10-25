'Pitch on sale' controversy rocks India-New Zealand series

New Delhi: Controversy surrounding inside information on the pitch by curator of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has rocked New Zealand's ongoing tour of India just hours before the second ODI at the venue is scheduled to begin.

In a sting operation by India Today reporters, Pandurang Salgaonkar is seen on video promising to prepare the pitch according to their (bookies') demand.

Shortly after the sting became public, ANI, quoting its BCCI sources, tweeted that Salgaonkar will be suspended and the match referee will decide whether to call off the second ODI of the series or not.

"We will look into the matter. Rest assured, if anyone found guilty, strict action will be taken," MCA president Abhay Apte was quoted as saying by India Today.

Salgaonkar even allowed the reporters in disguise to take a look at the pitch, throwing the BCCI and ICC regulations out of the window.

The reporters asked the curator if a couple of players' demand for bounce in the pitch can be met and Salgaonkar replied, "it will be done".

He also revealed information that the pitch is going to favour batsmen and could produce 337-340 runs, which will remain chaseable for the team batting second.