Powered by stellar ton against West Indies, Virat Kohli tops ICC's latest Test ranking

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the ICC Test Player rankings, accumulating 936 points on the back of a stellar 139 against West Indies in the first test at Rajkot.

The 29-year-old batsman is closely trailed by Australian batsman Steve Smith who enjoys a tally of 919 points. Smith has not been regularly involved in International cricket after being suspended by Cricket Australia following allegations of ball-tampering.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is placed third with 847 points while Joe Root and David Warner round off the top five with 835 and 812 points respectively. Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw who made quite an impression alongside skipper Virat Kohli on his debut at Rajkot, scoring 134 is placed No 73 on the rankings.

Amongst the bowlers, James Anderson leads the charts with 899 points following excellent performances against India at home with Proteas fast-bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander closely trailing him.

Ravindra Jadeja is placed 4th in the rankings with 818 points alongside Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult, the 5th name on the list. Emerging left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained 16 spots to finish 52nd in the rankings following a maiden 5-wicket haul against West Indies.

Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are placed 2nd and 5th amongst the all-rounders with Jadeja trailing leader Shakib Al Hasan by a margin of just 3 points.