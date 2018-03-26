हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punam Raut dropped from India women's team for ODIs against England

Opener Punam Raut was on Monday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's cricket team named for the upcoming four-match ODI series against England Women to be played in Nagpur.

PTI| Updated: Mar 26, 2018, 21:45 PM IST

Dayalan Hemalatha has been named in the squad in place of Raut, who was criticised for slow batting in the ODI series against Australia earlier this month which India lost 0-3.

The matches will be played on April 3, 6, 9 and 12 in Nagpur.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee also picked India A squad that will play a practice game against England Women.

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India A squad: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Dayalan Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Mona Meshram, Sukanya Parida, Kavita Patil, Shanti Kumari, Tanushree Sarkar, Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, T P Kanwar. 

