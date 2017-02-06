R Ashwin shuts down fan troll after bowling a googly to ongoing political scenario in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: India's current spin bowling sensation R Ashwin is not new when it comes to giving a fitting response to fans who try to troll him on social media. On Monday, the Chennai offie silenced yet another troll.

The incident happened after Ashwin expressed his views on Twitter on the news of Jayalalithaa's aid Sasikala becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after O Panneerselvam resigned from the post of CM on February, 5. On a lighter note, Ashwin tweeted, "To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly."

To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017

One of the fans replied to Ashwin by tweeting, "I am not your fan but 100% agree with your view.... #respect #TNSaysNo2Sasi"

Instead of losing his cool, Ashwin shut the troll in the most hilarious manner. "From today you should have become my fan then!" the offie tweeted.

@Robbie_hunkie from today you should have become my fan then! — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017

This is not the first time that Ashwin has taken on Twitter to place his opinions on the happenings in Tamil Nadu. A few weeks back, he had tweeted in favor of peaceful protests of Jallikattu.

Ashwin is two scalps away from taking 250 Test wickets. This would take Ashwin ahead of West Indies bowling legend Michael Holding, who took 249 test wickets in 60 matches.

He would be hoping to do so in the upcoming one-off test match against Bangladesh, which will be played from February 9th to February 13th at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.