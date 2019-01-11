Rahul Dravid turns 46, birthday wishes pour in for 'The Wall'

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid turned 46 on Friday with warm birthday wishes pouring in for him not only from the cricket fraternity but also from fans all over the world. Be it the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or Dravid's former teammate and Indian opener Virender Sehwag, everyone took to their official Twitter handles to wish Dravid happiness, peace and a longlife on his birthday.
Extending his warm wishes to Dravid, former cricketer VVS Laxman hoped that the former skipper continues to serve Indian cricket and inspire not just aspiring cricketers but also the youth of the country.
"Many more happy returns of the day to my dear friend Rahul. I wish him all the happiness and love and hope that he continues serving Indian Cricket and continues to inspire not just budding cricketers but the youth of the country. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid," Laxman tweeted.
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2019
Former opener Virender Sehwag continued his witty style and said that though 'the Wall' too has ears, this one (referring to Dravid) has pure mind and a heart as well.
"Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain , is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai!( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well). A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid!" Sehwag wrote.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2019
Echoing similar views as Laxman, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended his birthday wishes to Dravid while asking him to continue to flourish young talent under his wings.
Singh tweeted,"Happy birthday Jam..wish you all the happiness..keep continuing to flourish young talent under ur wings.. you are the best they can get..many great memories shared and many more to make #Thegreatwallofindia #legend #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid."
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2019
Meanwhile, the BCCI wrote,"Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in whites are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in blue against Pakistan #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid."
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2019
Describing Dravid as a terrific human being and a role model, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also wished "one of the most likeable cricketers ever" a very happy birthday.
"Many many happy returns of the day to a terrific human being, role model and an inspiration for many youngsters in the country. One of the most likeable cricketers ever, #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid bhai !" he wrote.
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2019
Regarded as one of the finest cricketers of the country ever, Dravid represented India in a total of 164 Tests scoring 13,288 runs, including 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries at an average of 52.31.
He also appeared in 344 ODIs, amassing 10,889 runs at an average of 39.17.
Popularly known as 'The Wall', Dravid also appeared in 298 first-class matches he played during his illustrious career and notched 23,794 runs including 68 centuries and 117 half-centuries.
Dravid, who is also known as 'Mr Dependable' for his unwavering focus and the ability to deliver results, was officially inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India's final ODI of the five-match series against West Indies in November.