Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Gujarat dethrones Mumbai to be crowned champions for the first time

New Delhi: Parthiv Patel-led Gujrat Gujarat became the 5th team in the history of Ranji Trophy after Holkar, Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana defeat Bombay/Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final. In doing so, Gujarat also registered their name in history books, as they became the 17th side to win the tournament.

This was only the 5th time for Mumbai – winners of the title 41 times – to finish the tournament as runners up. The last time they did so was against Haryana in the 1990/91 season.

Gujrat have been notching up trophies every seasons. This is how their achievements in past three seasons look:-

2014-15: Won Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20)

2015-16: Won Vijay Hazare Trophy (List A)

2016-17: Won Ranji Trophy (First-class)

With Ranji Trophy the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle, the achievement makes Gujarat the first team to have won all three major domestic titles, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Chasing a target of 312 runs, Gujrat lost two wickets early on Day 5, as Priyank Panchal and Bhargav Merai fell early, forcing skipper Parthiv Patel to come on and lead his side from the front by notching up an emphatic score of 143 from 196 balls. Mumbai never looked like getting themselves back in the game as Parthiv formed a decent partnership of 116 runs with Bhargav Merai to all but seal the tie before departing.

With trophy now in his hands, Parthiv experienced one of his better seasons as a cricketer. First a recall to the Indian Test team, which he backed up with terrific performances and then the first ever Ranji Trophy triumph. This will surely go down as one of his most memorable seasons.

Parthiv was also named the Man of the Match for his century in the 2nd innings along with a 90 in the first.