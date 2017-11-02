Ranji Trophy 2017, Round 4, Day 1: Suresh Raina flop show continues, Cheteshwar Pujara back in form with ton

New Delhi: On a busy day of domestic cricket, India internationals Suresh Raina and Cheteshwar Pujara remained in focus for contrasting reasons as Round 4 of Ranji Trophy started on Wednesday.

In a Group A clash, Delhi put up an impressive bowling effort on a helpful track to restrict Uttar Pradesh to 270 for eight on Day 1 even as Raina failed with the bat yet again.

Brief scores from Group A:

In Delhi (Palam): Uttar Pradesh 1st innings 270/8 in 84 overs (Mohammed Saif 83, Akshdeep Nath 59, Ishant Sharma 2/27, Navdeep Saini 2/37) vs Delhi.

In Delhi (Karnail Singh): Hyderabad 272/3 (Ambati Rayudu 88, Akshath Reddy 69, B Sandeep 64, Manish Rao 2/49) vs Railways.

In Pune: Maharashtra 1st innings 245 (Rahul Tripathi 120, NS Shaikh 69, R Vinay Kumar 6/59).

Karnataka 1st innings 117/0 (Ravikumar Samarth 47 batting, Mayank Agarwal 50 batting).

In Rajkot, Pujara roared back to form with his 42nd first-class hundred as Saurashtra scored 341 for 5 at stumps in a Group B encounter against Jharkhand.

Brief scores from Group B:

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 341/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara 125 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 42, Prerak Mankad 85, Chirag Jani 40 batting, Ashish Kumar 3/50) vs Jharkhand.

In Valsad: Gujarat 236 (Bharghav Merai 52, Amit Mishra 4/63). Haryana 0/1.

In Thumba: Kerala 219 (Sanju Samson 112, Parveez Rasool 6/70). Jammu and Kashmir 16/0.

In Bhubaneshwar, inform teenaged opener Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth century in five first-class matches to help Mumbai reach 264 for 6 against Odisha in their Group C match.

The 17-year old, who has been talked of highly ever since he made his debut in the last season, struck a breezy 105 studded with 18 boundaries and added 136 valuable runs for the second wicket with experienced Ajinkya Rahane (49).

Brief scores from Group C:

Mumbai 264 for 6 in 90 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Biplab Samantray 2 for 26) vs Odisha.

At Vizianagaram: Madhya Pradesh 219 for 5 in 89 overs (Shubam Sharma 60, Prithvi Raj Yarra 3 for 35) vs Andhra Pradesh.

At Vadodara: Baroda 304 for 5 in 90 overs (Vishnu Solanki 116, Abhijit Karambelkar 75 not out, Gurinder Singh 2 for 61) vs Tripura.

In Kolkata, left-handed opener Abhishek Raman struck his maiden first-class hundred as Bengal scored 306 for five against Himachal Pradesh in their first home match of the season in a Group D fixture.

Brief scores from Group D:

In Kolkata: Bengal 306/5 in 86 overs (Abhishek Raman 176, Manoj Tiwary 78 batting) vs Himachal Pradesh.

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 259/3 in 90 overs (Faiz Fazal 128, Sanjay Ramaswamy 55) vs Services.

In Raipur: Chhatisgarh 238 in 73 overs (Vishal Kushwah 76, Jatin Saxena 52, Sumit Ruikar 50; Manpreet Gony 4/41, Vinay Choudhary 3/56) vs Punjab 57/1.

(With PTI inputs)