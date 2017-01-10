Ranji Trophy Final - Gujarat dismiss Mumbai for 228 on Day 1

Indore: Cricket updates from Day 1 of Ranji Trophy final between Gujarat and Mumbai being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Over 60 | Score 179/6 | (Yadav 55*, Lad 13*)

Gujarat have made a brilliant comeback with two quick blows. First, Gaja picked his second wicket as set batsman Yadav gave an easy catch at mid-off while trying to play a pull shot, while Lad became Singh's second victim. Nayar and Sandhu are the two new batsmen at the crease. With not enough runs on board, Mumbai now desperately need a massive contribution from their lower order batsmen.

SD Lad c PA Patel b Singh 23 (56b)

SA Yadav c HP Patel b Gaja 57 (133b)

Over 55 | Score 166/4 | (Yadav 55*, Lad 13*)

Yadav reached yet another half-century for Mumbai in a crucial tie. After Shaw'a departure, right-hander batted with more positive intent and kept the scorers busy. He is being well supported by Lad. The partnership for the fifth wicket is now worth 38 runs. Mumbai need a much bigger stand from these two.

Over 45 | Score 144/4 | (Yadav 40*, Lad 6*)

Since Shaw's departure, Yadav has taken the onus of keeping the scoreboard moving. Mumbai need a stable partnership to make a comeback in the match.

Over 39 | Score 130/4 | (Yadav 33*, Lad 0*)

Shaw's brilliant knock came to an end in the 35th over, where he was unfortunately run-out. Suryakumar Yadav worked a ball on the off-side, sprinted for a single, Shaw wasn't convinced and was stranded in the middle of the pitch when the bails were removed. Skipper Aditya Tare did not trouble the scorers much and was dismissed by Patel three overs later. Gujarat have made a comeback with those two quick blows.

AP Tare c Bhatt b HP Patel 4 (10b)

PP Shaw run out 71 (93b)

Over 30 | Score 91/2 | (Shaw 68*, Yadav 3*)

While Shaw is batting at ease, Yadav is taking his own sweet time, looks in no hurry whatsoever. The pair has added unbeaten 37 runs for the third-wicket partnership.

Over 20 | Score 72/2 | (Shaw 54*, Yadav 3*)

Shreyas Iyer was the next batsman to be dismissed as he edged one behind the wicket. Iyer and Shaw added 41 runs for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has continued his good form and has already reached his fifty.

SS Iyer c PA Patel b Gaja 14 (34b)

Over 15 | Score 47/1 | (Shaw 31*, Iyer 11*)

After losing Herwadkar's wicket early in the innings, Shaw and Iyer are in the process of rebuilding the innings. The pair has added unbeaten 34 runs for the second wicket so far.

Over 7 | Score 14/1 | (Shaw 9*, Iyer 1*)

RP Singh got the first breakthrough for Gujarat when he dismissed opener Herwadkar in the seventh over of the day. The ball hit the batsman on pads and the umpire had no doubts in his mind.

AA Herwadkar lbw b Singh 4 (21b)

TEAMS:

Gujarat playing XI: Samit Gohel, Chintan Gaja, Rush Kalaria, Rujul Bhatt, Hardik Patel, Bhargav Merai, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Manprit Juneja, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel (c & wk)

Mumbai playing XI: Aditya Tare (c & wk), Vijay Gohil, Balwinder Sandhu, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Lad, Vishal Dabholkar, Shreyas Iyer, Akhil Herwadkar, Abhishek Nayar, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Toss: Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first.