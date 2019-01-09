Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh lose 6 wickets in 23 balls against Andhra Pradesh in incredible collapse

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday collapsed in an unexpected manner after losing six wickets in 23 balls without scoring a single run. They were bowled out for 35 in a Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra Pradesh, despite being comfortably poised at 35/3 at one stage.

The outfit who were handed a steep target of 342 runs, failed to make their presence felt losing by a margin of 307 runs.

Aryaman Birla and Yash Dubey were the only batsmen to register double digits with Ajay Rohera, the next top-scorer having scored six runs.

Andhra bowlers KV Sasikanth and P.Vijaykumar deceived the opposition with their variations in line and length, registering figures of 6/18 and 3/17 respectively.

The former nearly clinched a well-deserved hat-trick after dismissing Venkatesh Iyer and Kartikeya Kumar off consecutive deliveries, but failed to land the final blow.

However, this is not the lowest score accumulated in the Ranji Trophy with Hyderabad dismissed for just 21 runs by Rajasthan in the 2010/11 season.

At the same time, this is Madhya Pradesh's lowest score in the history of the tournament, with their previous lowest total being 60 which they recorded against Baroda in the 2013-14 season.

Brief scores: Andhra Pradesh 132 & 301 (Karan Shinde 103*) beat Madhya Pradesh 91 & 35 (KV Sasikanth 6/18, P Vijaykumar 3/17) by 307 runs