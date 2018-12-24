Ranji Trophy: Uttar Pradesh rout Tripura by an innings and 384 runs

Uttar Pradesh defeated Tripura by an inninngs and 384 runs in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh, who were in command right since the beginning of the four-day game, posted a convincing win with a day to spare.

After posting a mammoth 552/7 in their first innings, courtesy a double hundred by Priyam Garg and hundreds by Rinku Singh and skipper Aksh Deep Nath, their bowlers ensured that the batsmen need not bat again.

Resuming at the overnight score of 33/4, Tripura's first innings folded up at 108 in just 44 overs.

Apart from skipper and wicket-keeper Smit Patel (47) no other batsmen delivered for the visitors.

For the hosts, leggie Zeeshan Ansari (3-33), Saurabh Kumar (2-9), Ankit Rajpoot (2-42) shared the wickets.

Following on, Tripura batsman did not learn from their mistakes and faltered yet again.

The north-eastern side, in its second essay, was bowled out for just 60 and Uttar Pradesh needed mere 25 overs to complete Tripura's rout.

In the second essay, 25-year-old right-arm medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot wreaked havoc and returned with exceptional figures of 6-25 and was superbly aided another pacer Imtiaz Ahmed (3-30).

For Tripura, such was the misery that only one batsman was able to cross the individual double-figure mark.

Meanwhile at Guwahati, Goa needed another 52 runs for an outright win against Assam and have four wickets in hand.

Their hopes depend on Amit Verma and Lakshay Garg, who are unbeaten on 62 and 57, respectively.

At Jammu, Odisha would aim to go for an outright win as Jammu and Kashmir are 76 runs ahead with just three wickets remaining and an entire day's play left.

At Jaipur, visitors Haryana ended the third day at 244/3, but still are trailing Rajasthan by 128 runs.

Rajasthan secured the first-innings lead after posting a massive 490/6 declared with Robin Bist remaining unbeaten on 150.

Brief scores: At Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 552/7 declared versus Tripura 108 (Smit Patel 47, Nirupam Sen 20, Zeeshan Ansari 3-33) and 60 (Rana Dutta 22 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 6-25).

Uttar Pradesh won by an innings and 284 runs.

Uttar Pradesh 7 points, Tripura 0 points.

At Guwahati: Assam 175 and 235 (Rishav Das 67, Amit Sinha 52, Krishna Das 4-69) versus Goa 193 and 166/6 (Amit Verma 62 not out, Lakshay Garg 57 not out, Mukhtair Hussain 3-40).

At Ranchi: Jharkhand 193 and 343 (Utkarsh Singh 114, Kumar Deobrat 53, Anukul Roy 50, Rajat Paliwal 3-29) and versus Services 267 (Rajat Paliwal 79, Ravi Chauhan 67, Anukul Roy 4-66).

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 127 and 272/7 (Parvez Rasool 125 not out, Qamran Iqbal 67, Basant Mohanty 2-45) versus Odisha 323.

At Jaipur: Haryana 118 and 244/3 (C K Bishnoi 87 not out, Himanshu Rana 83, Aniket Choudhary 1-33) versus Rajasthan 490/6 declared (Robin Bist 150 not out, M K Lomror 106, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-107).